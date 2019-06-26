2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHC5100/10
Wireless freedom
No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5100/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.
Over-ear
The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.
Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.
3.4
of 5
15
Reviews
jac66
26/06/2019
United Kingdom
Just about to purchase my third pair.
Had these head phones for as long as I can remember. I can honestly say I use them everyday to listen to the TV. I use them in the morning before I go to work to listen to the TV while my husband is still asleep. I use them when I am working around the house and in the garden. I have a large garden and the headphones work in every corner of the garden. I have got my moneys worth from the previous pairs as I have worn them out from constant use. Would be lost without them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
prestonspoetry
13/05/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic
I had all my old LPS and singles in the loft. My sons bought me a cheap record deck but the speakers were terrible. They then bought me a set of Philips headphones. Wow! I could put a record on in my study, go out and do the gardening listening to all my old records with a better quality than I'd ever heard them before!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
JJ23
18/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent Product
I have used these headphones for almost a decade. I have bad hearing, so I use them to listen at a higher volume without disturbing my neighbours. I connect them to my TV, laptop or phone. I have not experienced the distortion that other users have mentioned. I have found it best to have a high volume output from the TV/laptop/phone, and use the headphones to obtain the correct volume. There is a poor connection from the mains power to the base unit, and after a few years this becomes damaged and stops working. I am about to buy my third set of headphones. Overall I'm very pleased with this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone