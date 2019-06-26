ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Wireless HiFi Headphone

SHC5100/10

3.4

| (15) Reviews

Wireless freedom

No more hassles with the cables, you can feel free to move around at home for music enjoyment. With the rechargeable and lightweight design of these Philips SHC5100/10 headphones, you don’t need to bother for long wearing time.

See all benefits

Fully rechargeble wireless headphones

Wireless freedom

  • Over-ear

32mm speaker driver delivers high performance sound

The 32 mm speaker driver is a compact yet powerful element for delivering non-distorted sound with any given input power.

Self-adjusting inner headband

Typically headphones worn outdoors are adjustable by sliding an extendable headband into position. This can be cumbersome as it usually has to be done every time you use it. Get your music fix faster and easier with these heapdhones' flexible, self-adjusting inner headband. It will automatically adjust to your head's shape and size.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

15

Reviews

26/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just about to purchase my third pair.

Had these head phones for as long as I can remember. I can honestly say I use them everyday to listen to the TV. I use them in the morning before I go to work to listen to the TV while my husband is still asleep. I use them when I am working around the house and in the garden. I have a large garden and the headphones work in every corner of the garden. I have got my moneys worth from the previous pairs as I have worn them out from constant use. Would be lost without them.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

13/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic

I had all my old LPS and singles in the loft. My sons bought me a cheap record deck but the speakers were terrible. They then bought me a set of Philips headphones. Wow! I could put a record on in my study, go out and do the gardening listening to all my old records with a better quality than I'd ever heard them before!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

18/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product

I have used these headphones for almost a decade. I have bad hearing, so I use them to listen at a higher volume without disturbing my neighbours. I connect them to my TV, laptop or phone. I have not experienced the distortion that other users have mentioned. I have found it best to have a high volume output from the TV/laptop/phone, and use the headphones to obtain the correct volume. There is a poor connection from the mains power to the base unit, and after a few years this becomes damaged and stops working. I am about to buy my third set of headphones. Overall I'm very pleased with this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.