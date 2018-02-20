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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Shaving heads

SH90/50

2.9

| (16) Reviews

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

SH90 has been replaced by SH91

  • Discontinued

  • Buy SH91 instead

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

16

Reviews

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Has proved effective

Had not changed the shaving heads on my Philips shaver for some years. Needed to do so and bought these genuine Philips heads. Expensive, but they have proved sharp and very effective. Getting a much closer and better shave now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 SH90/60 Shaving heads

25/08/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

best shaving experience ever.

have been shaving with this product for 8 months and without doubt it is the best shaver i have ever used. i cannot understand some of the negative comments on here, i have used the top names in electric shavers and none even come close to the shave i get, the smoothest, closest shave ever. I do agree that the shaver is too easily turned off when using but apart from that this product is superb.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

01/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product shocked by low star reviews

I have been using this product for over a year now, changed to this as another "leading" brand wasn't giving me a close enough shave and was also bringing me out in rash/acne. I'm very pleased with how close of a shave this gets I was shocked at how close it gets, especially as it is a electric shaver and not a traditional razor. Only area I find it struggles is under my chin/upper neck but it maybe how I am using it now the product itself. Overall I would recommend this to anyone that wants to change to a electric shaver or just wants a better quality electric shaver.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SH90/50 Shaving heads

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