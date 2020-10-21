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2 year warranty
Starter & baby gift sets
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Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set
Discontinued
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SCD371/60
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Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
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