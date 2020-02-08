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Discontinued

OneBlade Pro

QP6505/23

4.4

| (92) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • For any length of hair

  • 9-length precision comb

  • Rechargeable, wet & dry use

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

92

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

08/02/2020

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

excellent quality and features as well

actually Philips is one of worlds most valuable brand and obviously my most favourite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6505/23 OneBlade Pro

Date of Use 2020-01-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6505/23 OneBlade Pro

Date of Use 2020-01-08

02/05/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best Shaver Ever Bought !

I have a Beard . Makes it so much easier to sculpture the edges & shave my neck . My neck skin is very sensitive ! I've not had a single problem rash wise with using this razor ! This razor is simply the best !

Pros

It's perfect !

Cons

Not found any yet !

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro

Date of Use 2020-05-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro

Date of Use 2020-05-02

28/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Superb Trimmer For My Needs - Perfect!

I don't shave every day due to getting skin irritations and frankly I can't be bothered so often grow stubble - I was using another trimmer but it just wasn't cutting short enough and took way too long as well. I went on like that for 3 years and then I decided to give this a go. With the comb on the lowest setting this gives me a great shave, really close but not close enough to cause skin irritation. And its quick too and doesn't miss hairs or leave patches. I now use this three times a week and look far less like a cave dwelling hobo. The fact you can renew the blades every couple of months to keep the cut fresh is superb. I cannot rate this highly enough it is excellent. And I am VERY hard to please.

Pros

Close cut, comfortable, no irritation, great for 3 day stubble

Cons

Nothing its excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6520/25 Face

Date of Use 2020-03-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6520/25 Face

Date of Use 2020-03-28

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

  2. Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx