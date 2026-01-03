2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.3
of 5
501
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Tejan
03/01/2026
Saudi Arabia
this is one of the best trimmer I really had thanks Philips
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-12-03
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/10 Face
Date of Use 2025-12-03
11/01/2021
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
An excellent beard trimmer, best experience ever
In a couple of minutes, the job is done, elegant, not noisy, power-efficient, blades are available online at a good price
Pros
stylish, easy to use, suitable for everyday and frequent use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2020-07-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2020-07-11
King22
23/11/2020
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
One of the best trimmers on the market
Its really the all in one trimmer, fast to use and way easy. And its battery is really great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2019-11-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2019-11-23
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.