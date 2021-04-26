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Discontinued

OneBlade

QP2520/23

1

| (2) Reviews

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.

See all benefits
Philips OneBlade #1 Number 1 Brand logo

Choose Philips OneBlade, from the #1 Preferred electric Grooming Brand1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge, shave

  • For any length of hair

  • 3 x click-on stubble combs

  • Rechargeable, wet & dry use

Unique OneBlade technology

Unique OneBlade technology

Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.

Trim it down

Trim it down

Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.

Edge it up

Edge it up

Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

2

Reviews

5
4
3
2

26/04/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Don't buy oneblade product, it is useless

I have shaved 2-3 times, total money wasted, if you have hard beard don't take this product. This product can damage your beared hard and rough because you have to use upward to complete clean save otherwise it will not perform.

This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade

Date of Use 2021-03-26

This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade

Date of Use 2021-03-26

09/04/2021

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

The product does not get smooth shave

It is not suitable product for me, we always shaving downwords with razor but this device doesn't so hair grow hard in next shaving, I don't recommend to buy.

This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade

Date of Use 2021-03-09

This review was made for QP2520/23 OneBlade

Date of Use 2021-03-09

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Disclaimers

  1. Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024. 

  1. Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.