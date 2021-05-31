ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Ultra AlkalineBattery

LR6E4B/40

Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices

When you simply have to have the best, insist on Ultra Alkaline batteries. They are perfect for your high-energy consuming devices.

See all benefits

Ultra high power for ultra high-drain devices

  • AA

  • Ultra Alkaline

132% more power than industry standard

Philips AA Ultra Alkaline batteries have 132% more power than industry standard

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.