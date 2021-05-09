2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03P10BP/59
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
Reviews
To contribute to the environment and human health, use our reverse logistics partner Green Eletron to dispose of batteries in a responsible manner. See the website https://www.greeneletron.org.br/pilhas for information on collection points.