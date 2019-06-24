2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTL1508/98
Powerful sound for your TV
Get amazing sound from your TV via just one cable with this Philips soundbar speaker! In addition to movies, you can also stream your top quality music wirelessly via Bluetooth.
2.0 channel
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
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