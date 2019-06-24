ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

1000 seriesSoundbar speaker

HTL1508/98

Powerful sound for your TV

Get amazing sound from your TV via just one cable with this Philips soundbar speaker! In addition to movies, you can also stream your top quality music wirelessly via Bluetooth.

See all benefits

Powerful sound for your TV

  • 2.0 channel

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

Flexible placement on the wall or tabletop

Flexible placement on the wall or tabletop

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

HDMI ARC to access all the sound from your TV

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.