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2 year warranty
Haircare
All series
Prestige Pro Hair Dryer
Discontinued
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HPS920/03
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All (5)
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use the attachments with my Philips Hair Dryer?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
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