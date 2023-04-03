Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Hair removal
All series
Touch-up pen trimmer
Discontinued
Support
HP6393/60
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (5)
How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How to install the cutter on Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
How to replace the battery of Philips Touch-up pen trimmer?
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you