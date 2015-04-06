2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7431/20
Simply delicious coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Compact design (0.6L)
Black
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
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