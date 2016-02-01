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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Kettle
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Mini kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Viva Collection Kettle

Discontinued

Viva CollectionKettle

HD4677/22

Boil just what you need

The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips kettle HD4677/22 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment

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This kettle save up to 66 % energy

Boil just what you need

  • 1.7 L 2400 W

  • 1 cup indicator

  • Silver black

  • Hinged lid

One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

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