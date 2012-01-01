2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2636/20
Enjoy great toast
Philips toaster HD2636/20 with wide deep slots and self-centering feature to ensure evenly golden brown toast on thick or thin slices. Features integrated bun warming rack, slide out crumb tray and one-touch reheat and defrost buttons.
2 slot metal
3 function
Brushed metal
Extra wide slot, bun warmer
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers