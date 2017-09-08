2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2590/91
Crispy golden brown toast everyday
Long slot toaster with 8 settings for even, golden brown results no matter what you toast or how you like it. An integrated bun warming rack suits anything from rolls to croissants.
Long slot
Built in bun warmer
Plastic
Black
Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it.
Auto shut-off in case of bread jam protects against short circuits.
An integrated bun warmer heats pastries, rolls, croissants and more.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers