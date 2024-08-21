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  • KA_2023_HD2510_90_RFT_Fullframe_Core.tif

Essentials collectionPhilips Toaster 1000 Series

HD2510/90

Crispy toast every day

Toast any bread just the way you like it with Philips Essentials Collection 1000 Series Toaster. From lightly crispy to golden brown, 6 browning settings make everything possible.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Toast how you like it with 6 browning settings

Crispy toast every day

  • Durable, safe and efficient toasting

  • Smart and convenient design

  • Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

Discover the full breakfast set

A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching drip coffee maker and kettle.

6 browning settings for toast just how you like it

6 browning settings for toast just how you like it

Six settings let you toast different breads without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to get your toast exactly how you want it.

2 large slots for various bread sizes

2 large slots for various bread sizes

Enjoy versatility with two wide slots for a variety of different slices - from bread to bagels and everything in between.

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  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 