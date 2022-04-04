2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy, even haircut
Get an easy haircut, quick and easily. DualCut technology with self-sharpening blades clips twice as fast*. Trim-n-Flow technology features a comb designed to prevent clogging - so you can finish your style in one go.
Stainless steel blades
13 length settings
75mins cordless use/8h charge
Our Philips hair clipper with new, innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck. So you can cut your hair, from start to finish, without interruptions.
The Philips Hairclipper 3000 features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to be incredibly long-lasting. Even after 5 years they cut with the same precision and accuracy as day 1.
4.5
of 5
32
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Macheda
04/04/2022
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Very good product
It’s really good and performanced and easy to use also I like it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-03-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2021-03-03
MonDragon
09/12/2020
United Arab Emirates
This product is amazingly flexible
You can use it wired or wireless the battery life is great and there’s no need for many attachments to change the length of hair you want to cut only 1 and it’s adjustable
Pros
All in all good
Cons
If they had a dock that would be nice
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-11-09
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2019-11-09
07/04/2020
United Kingdom
Very easy to use, gives good results.
The clipper is very easy to use. Once charged you can use it cordless. The self-sharpening blades are maintenance and don't require any oiling. When I used it for the first time, I was pleased with the results. The cut was consistent and quick with no clogging of the blades. There are a good range of length settings available, and these are helpfully labelled in millimetres. There is a compatible beard trimmer attachment which is not included in the package, though it is available to purchase separately.
Pros
self-sharpening blades, cordless mode, no oiling or maintenance required
Cons
A compatible beard trimmer attachment is not included, though it is available to purchase separately.
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-07
This review was made for Hairclipper series 3000 HC3520/13 Hair clipper
Date of Use 2020-03-07
Faster clipping without clogging - tested on cut hair length up to 19mm, compared to predecessor comb
Cuts 2 times faster - versus its Philips predecessor