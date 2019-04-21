2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC7035/26
Iron faster with 2 x more steam *
Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.
Ironing brand
Max 5 bar pump pressure
Up to 210 g steam boost
1.7 L water tank capacity
Compact design
An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.
Awards
3.2
of 5
21
Reviews
Coffeemate
21/04/2019
United Arab Emirates
This product is more features and upgraded
This product Philips they make more effortless to iron the clothes,is more easy now and fast than the old one.with flexible head that helps me no need to bend your body to iron the lower area. 5 adjustable steam setting Most important also is so easy to clean the iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/26 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2018-10-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/26 Steam generator iron
Date of Use 2018-10-21
barmycat
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Very good
This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Bluebird
20/09/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good
This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron
Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed