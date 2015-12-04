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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4860/27

4.4

| (11) Reviews

1 award

Designed for perfection

This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with powerful steam performance

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

11

Reviews

4
1

04/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great advantage and easy to use

Soft steam power and good features. Good and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron

03/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL

VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

03/10/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL

VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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