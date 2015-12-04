2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4860/27
Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
Ironing brand
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
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Awards
4.4
of 5
11
Reviews
rezasahafi
04/12/2015
United Kingdom
A great advantage and easy to use
Soft steam power and good features. Good and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/25 Steam iron
Frene
03/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL
VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
ANJICKS
03/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
VERY GOOD DOES IRON WELL
VERY PLEASED BOUGHT AS A REPLACEMENT AS PREVIOUS PHILLIPS IRON MALFUNCTIONED MY ONLY CRITICISM IS THE CABLE COULD BE LONGER DOES A GOOD JOB OF GETTING THE CREASES OUT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron