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2 year warranty

All series

NanoProtect HEPA filter

Discontinued

Support

NanoProtect HEPA filter

FY3433/30

NanoProtect HEPA filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The NanoProtect HEPA filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance.

  • PDF file
  • 31 March 2024

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