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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM51FD75B/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive SNOW edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.

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Swap files in a flash!

Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 512GB

  • Snow Edition 3.0

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 3.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

512GB storage capacity for large data files

A useful 512GB gives you the capacity to swap, share and save much larger or more files via the USB port of your PC or laptop.

Trendy USB stick due to colorful design

Pick your trendy color; canary yellow, jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green, electric blue or sunrise orange to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor

Technical Specifications

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