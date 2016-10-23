2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8670/61
High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud
2000 W
EPA 10 filter
1.7 L
2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.
PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.
The new Multi Clean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of even the fine dust.
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