2 year warranty
Discontinued
DST5010/16
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide Plus soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.
Ironing brand
2400 W power
40 g/min continuous steam
160 g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Our special SteamGlide Plus soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
4.3
of 5
43
Reviews
Hashim1829
25/04/2026
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Satisfied with this product
It meets my expectation, I am happy that it didn't drip/leak water
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron
Date of Use 2026-01-20
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron
Date of Use 2026-01-20
Pakistan
19/03/2026
United Arab Emirates
Verified buyer
Nice doing so far.
So far so good. Hope for the bust in future. Doing well and the product seems to be fine
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron
Date of Use 2025-02-19
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5010/16 Steam iron
Date of Use 2025-02-19
Faizy
10/10/2021
United Arab Emirates
This iron is amazing
Its very easy to use... result is very good. My family is very to use this one
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5020/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-09-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 Series DST5020/26 Steam iron
Date of Use 2020-09-10
Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate