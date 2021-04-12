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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP9516CB/69

Wireless charger Power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity battery. Qi wireless charging with Type-C PD and USB-A quickcharge. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.

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With USB-A & Type-C charging ports.

Wireless charger Power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • Qi wireless charging

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • Black

Fast 10W wireless charging

For 10W charging performance, a Quickcharge charger is required. It identifies the charging standard of your wall charger or power strip to provide faster charging automatically.

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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