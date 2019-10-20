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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8752NC/00

Enjoy music and power on the go

Enjoy music everywhere you go and power on the go. The 5000 mAh power bank integrates Bluetooth speaker. Bring it with you and let's party!

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Hybrid power bank and portable speaker

Enjoy music and power on the go

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

BT v 4.1

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

Lightweight, portable design for music enjoyment anytime

The durable, lightweight material and design mean you can carry the speakers with you wherever you go.

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