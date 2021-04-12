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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph

Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP8720N/56

Slim and powerful power bank

Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet

See all benefits

with a portable back-up power pack

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 20,000 mAh

  • Dual USB

  • Li polymer battery

Battery protection and short circuit protection

Battery protection and short circuit protection

LED power-indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

Technical Specifications

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