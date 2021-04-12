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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6812CW/69

Slim, powerful & beautiful

Big 10000mAh capacity battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..

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With 2 USB and a Type-C output slot.

Slim, powerful & beautiful

  • 10,000 mAh

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • White

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

LED power indicator light

The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered on.

Works with USB-based devices

The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.

Technical Specifications

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