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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

USB power bank

DLP6715NB/69

Slim and powerful power bank

Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices..

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With USB and Type-C output port.

Slim and powerful power bank

  • 10,000 mAh

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • Black

Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

Recharge your devices multiple times on the go

This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.

USB-C port for latest mobile devices

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

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