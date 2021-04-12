2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6713CR/69
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
18W Output
USB A & USB C charging ports
Red
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
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