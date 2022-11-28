2 year warranty
DLP2682CW/00
Wall charger with 2 USB-C and USB-A port
Charge your laptop and latest devices from USB-C port. Support PD3.0 and QC 4+ charging modules to minimize the charging time. USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously. Available with detachable EU, UK, AU plugs.
USB A & USB C charging ports
Power Delivery
QC 4+
PPS
USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. The compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times. The increased power are capable to power deliver to modern laptops with USB-C connection.
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