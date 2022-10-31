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2 year warranty

All series

        Wall charger

        DLP2681/56

        Wall charger with 2 Type C and USB port

        Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.

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        65W output with Power Delivery

        Wall charger with 2 Type C and USB port

        • Power Delivery

        • 3 USB charging ports

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        Wall charger with GaN technology

        Wall chargers that adopt GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology will use less electrical components with better heat performance. The compact chargers can provide more power with faster charging times. The increased power are capable to power deliver to modern laptops with USB-C connection.

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