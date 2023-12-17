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2 year warranty

All series

        USB wall charger

        DLP2621/56

        Wall charger with Type C and USB-A ports

        Ultra fast wall charger. Charge your latest devices from USB-C port with PD support to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. Also use the USB-A port charging your other devices simutaneously.

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        30W output with Power Delivery

        Wall charger with Type C and USB-A ports

        • 30W Output

        • Power Delivery

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

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