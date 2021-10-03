2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLK5528C/00
USB-C 3.1 Hub expand to 5-Ports Mini HUB
A versatile USB-C 3.1 expand to 5 Ports :USB-C PD3.0, HDMI 4K, 3 USB-A 3.0 socket with 5 Gbps transfer speed. Type-C max 100W output. USB-A max 17W output.
USB 3.1 Type-C
USB 3.0
PD3.0
Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports allow you to expand your MacBook / MacBook Pro or other USB-C enabled device to conenct to all USB devices you need while charging via USB-C charger.
HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.
Supports USB 3.0 high speed 5 Gbps transfer rate.
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