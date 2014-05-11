2 year warranty
Discontinued
DIS515/01
Brighter days
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your most confident, radiant smile isn’t just whiter, but healthier too. And because you whiten on your time at home, that brighter smile has never been more convenient.
9 syringes
27 applications
in several concentrations
Philips Zoom DayWhite lets you whiten your teeth when it's most convenient for you. Just wear your trays for 15 to 30 mintues twice daily, depending on the formula your dentist recommends. And don't worry if you miss a day. You can start and stop your whitening program to accomodate your busy schedule.
With Philips Zoom DayWhite, your whiter smile can be noticeably whiter fast, with maximum results in just seven to 14 days.
Philips Zoom DayWhite is a take-home whitener with the power of three: Creating a lustrous smile, smoothing and shining teeth, and managing sensitivity. That means it's making your smile healthier as it whitens by improving your enamel, which will be smoother and more lustrous by the time you finish treatment.
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