Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Smart security
All series
7000 series Push-pull lock
Support
DDL702SLAFBW/97
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English
All (2)
FAQ on smart door locks
Common questions of smart Door Locks
Troubleshooting on Smart Door Locks (1)
Troubleshooting Smart Door Locks
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you