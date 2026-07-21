2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
D2302B/90
Discontinued
What is DECT?
What is 'Calling Line Identifier' (CLI)?
What are the benefits of using a Philips DECT phone?
What is FSK/DTMF and why do I need it?
Will Wi-Fi interfere with the function of my Philips phone?
How to unlock the keypad of my Philips DECT phone?
How to connect my Philips DECT phone to an ISDN line?
How to disconnect my Philips phone from the router?
How to shorten the ring delay on my Philips DECT phone?
How to change the key tone of my Philips device?
How can I get extra handsets for my Philips phone?
How to answer second incoming call on my Philips phone?
How to pair/register my Philips handset with the base?
How to switch between two calls on my Philips phone?
How can I get extra handsets for my Philips phone?
No ringtone after connecting my Philips DECT phone to router
My Philips handset does not charge
I hear a periodic clicking when I dial a number
My Philips handset is easily out of range
Odd characters like "n" or "o" displayed on the screen
There is a cracking noise from my Philips DECT phone
I lost my Philips handset somewhere at home
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair