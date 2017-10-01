ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Main in use photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Cordless phone

D1411B/90

Keep it simple

The Philips D141 Cordless Phone with inbuilt speakerphone has the essential functions you need to enjoy quality calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D141 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.

See all benefits

Keep it simple

  • 1.6" display/ blue backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Caller ID – so you always know who is calling*

Sometimes it is good to know who is calling before you answer. And our Caller ID lets you keep track of who is on the other end of the line.

Easy to read 4.1 cm (1.6") display with backlight

Easy to read 4.1 cm (1.6") display with backlight

Stay connected during power cuts via micro-USB power bank

The integrated micro-USB connector socket on the base unit ensures that the phone can stay powered via a pre-charged power bank, allowing you to make calls even if the power cuts out. The power bank charging feature supports most power bank products with which are able to provide a minimum output current below 85mA without automatic shutdown. Power bank sold separately.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.