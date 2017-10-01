2 year warranty
Discontinued
D1401B/90
Keep it simple
The Philips D140 Cordless Phone has all the essential functions you need. Just plug and play to enjoy calls. And with micro-USB charging, the D140 can run on a power bank, so you can keep talking even if the power cuts out.
1.6" display/ amber backlight
The integrated micro-USB connector socket on the base unit ensures that the phone can stay powered via a pre-charged power bank, allowing you to make calls even if the power cuts out. The power bank charging feature supports most power bank products with which are able to provide a minimum output current below 85mA without automatic shutdown. Power bank sold separately.
Our optimized antenna layout ensures strong and stable reception – even in areas of the house where cordless transmission is difficult. Now you can take a call wherever you are in the house, and enjoy a long, uninterrupted conversation even as you walk around.
The rear of the handset is treated with a special texture for added comfort and better grip.
Reviews
This feature requires additional subscription of Caller ID service. Please check with your local network operator for details.