ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space
  • Maximize desk space

Discontinued

Client mounting bracket

BS4B1927B/00

Maximize desk space

Maximize desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One like setup for max productivity

See all benefits

Maximize desk space

  • for Philips SmartErgoBase

Universal 100 mm VESA mounting pattern

Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.

Simple All-in-One solution

This simple client mounting bracket allows for a low-cost simple solution to create a clutter-free all-in-one desktop computing form factor that makes efficient use of space-constrained environments.

Easy to setup and use

The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.