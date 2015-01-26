2 year warranty
Discontinued
BS4B1927B/00
Maximize desk space
Maximize desk space and secure PC clients to your Philips monitor SmartErgoBase with the client mounting stand. This simple versatile solution allows you to create an All-in-One like setup for max productivity
for Philips SmartErgoBase
Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.
This simple client mounting bracket allows for a low-cost simple solution to create a clutter-free all-in-one desktop computing form factor that makes efficient use of space-constrained environments.
The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.
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