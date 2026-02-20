2 year warranty
Discontinued
Smooth body shave
The Series 3000 is designed to power through hair, without compromise on skin comfort. You can use the skin friendly shaver or trim by clicking on the 3, 5 or 7mm length combs.
Skin friendly shaver
3 click-on combs, 3,5,7 mm
50mins cordless use/1h charge
Now you can confidently trim and shave everywhere on your body with one tool. This Philips full body trimmer for men cuts hair at 3 different lengths for clean, even results on your back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarm, arms, groin and legs.
The men's body groomer designed to capture short, long and thick hair in a single stroke. The shaver head features patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil to protect your skin from cuts and nicks.
The shaving system comes with 3 attachable combs for 3mm, 5mm, and 7mm trimming, or use without a comb for a closer finish. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.
4.4
of 5
137
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Wa wa wa
20/02/2026
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Good fast shaver
Add extra head with such price it is good shaver that helps you shave fast
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3480/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2025-01-20
This review was made for Body Groomer 3000 Series BG3480/15 With Triple Protect shave system
Date of Use 2025-01-20
Abunasser78
16/05/2022
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
Amazing
I got the recommendation from a friend about the product, I'm glad I took this recommendation and enjoying the product everytime I use.
Pros
Clean and smooth
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2021-11-16
Hawees
05/08/2020
Saudi Arabia
Verified buyer
The trimmer has a good value for money
It is a very sharp and handy machine and easily washable. The comb will be more effective if it was less than 3mm.
Pros
Very sharp and handy machine and easily washable
Cons
The comb is 3mm, if it is 1mm it will be better
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2020-07-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bodygroom series 3000 BG3010/13 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Date of Use 2020-07-05
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.