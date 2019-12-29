2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ700T/98
Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go
The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.
Bluetooth® and NFC
USB Direct
12W
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
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