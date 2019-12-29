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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ700T/98

Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

The Philips Portable CD Sound Machine is a powerful sound system you can take with you everywhere. It frees your music with wireless One-Touch NFC connectivity for effortless Bluetooth pairing. Or play back your tunes on USB, CD and MP3-CD.

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Enjoy powerful music wirelessly wherever you go

  • Bluetooth® and NFC

  • USB Direct

  • 12W

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.

More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

More music with Digital FM radio with 20 stations preset

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

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