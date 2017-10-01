2 year warranty
Discontinued
AZ1852/98
Great portable sound
Continuous music pleasure is in your hands with the Philips CD soundmachine. Rip CDs and convert your favorite radio programs and tapes to MP3 format without the need of a computer. Features USB Direct for added portable music fun.
Multisource ripping
USB
Tape
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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