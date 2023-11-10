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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot

PhilipsShower filter

AWP1775CH/56

Clean water for a refreshing shower

A compact shower filter to give you a comfortable and refreshing experience by removing residual chlorine and impurities.

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Remove chlorine and impurities

Clean water for a refreshing shower

  • 8L/min

NSF certified KDF to remove chlorine and impurities

The filter is made of NSF certified KDF which can remove residual chlorine and impurities such as rust and sediments, so that you can enjoy comfortable and refreshing shower with clean water.

High water flow offers enjoyable shower experience

Dense and smooth water flow of 8L per minute for an enjoyable shower experience.

Anti-scald material to ensure safe use

The housing is made of anti-scald material which fully adapts to the temperature of hot water from conventional water heaters, ensuring safe usage.

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