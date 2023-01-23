Search terms

Google Smart LED TV

50PUT7908/56
    -{discount-value}

    Google Smart LED TV

    50PUT7908/56
    Want to enjoy the latest releases? Just tell this TV’s built-in Google Assistant what you’re looking for, then sit back as immersive Ambilight draws you deeper into the drama! You’ll enjoy an ultra-sharp picture and Dolby Atmos sound too. See all benefits

      4K Ambilight TV

      • 126 cm (50") Google TV
      • Supports major HDR formats
      • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
      • Google TV
      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

      With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to see-no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

      Google Play store. More to love

      Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. More to love.

      Immerse in what you love. Ambilight TV.

      Ambilight TVs are the only TVs with LED lights behind the screen that react to what you watch, immersing you in a halo of colorful light. It changes everything: your TV seems bigger, and you'll be drawn deeper into your favorite shows, movies, and games.

      Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

      No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Ambilight TV gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. The TV is compatible with all major HDR formats-so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas, when you're streaming HDR content.

      Great for gaming. VRR and low input lag on any console.

      HDMI 2.1 lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. VRR is supported, and a low-input-lag setting activates automatically when you turn on your console. Ambilight's gaming mode makes the thrills feel bigger.

      Pixel Precise Ultra HD. Smooth motion, noticeable depth.

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones-every time, and from any source.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • HDR10
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10+ compatible
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Picture engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        • NTSC
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        HEVC support
        Yes
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Headphone out
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Service connector
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        Wireless connection
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1
        SPDIF digital sound output
        1 (Optical)
        HDMI 2.1 features
        eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • VP9
        • AV1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        • FLAC
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF
        • BMP

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110--240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor
        • Picture mute (for radio)

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Speaker configuration
        10Wx2 speaker
        Sound Enhancement
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Volume Leveler
        • Night mode

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1100.0  mm
        Box height
        680.0  mm
        Box depth
        140  mm
        Set Width
        1116  mm
        Set Height
        657  mm
        Set Depth
        82  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1116  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        716  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        258  mm
        Product weight
        11.8  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        12  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        13  kg
        Distance between 2 stands
        729.0  mm
        Wall mount dimensions
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • Remote Control

      • Android TV

        OS
        Google TV™
        Pre-installed apps
        • YouTube
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Netflix
        • Google Play Movies*
        • Google Play Music*
        • Google Search
        • YouTube Music
        • meWATCH app
        Memory size(Flash)
        16GB*

      • Smart TV Features

        Ease of Use
        • Onscreen usermanual
        • One-stop smart menu button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Wide screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Youtube
        • Amazon Prime video
        • Netflix
        Voice assistant*
        • Google Assistant built-in
        • RC with Mic.
        • Works with Google Assistant
        Remote Control
        with Voice

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • User Interaction

        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide
        Remote Control
        Voice*

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Built in Ambilight
        • Game Mode
        • Lounge mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        Ambilight Version
        3-sided

      • Supported HDMI video features

        HDR
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HLG

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Philips TV does not gaurantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
          • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
          • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
          • Google TV is the name of this device's soware experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.