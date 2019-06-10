2 year warranty
Discontinued
392M7C/93
Get in the moment
Experience true immersion with a large-format curved Momentum display. The expansive 38.5" display with adaptive-sync delivers spectacular visual for a panoramic viewing and 144Hz fast refresh for flawlessly smooth entertainment experience.
Momentum
39 (38.5" / 97.8 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
The monitor may look different from feature images.