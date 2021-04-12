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Gaming MonitorFull HD Curved LCD display

322M8CZ/89

Get in the moment

This Full HD curved Momentum display gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ and 165Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features an enhanced Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. With crisp Full HD detail combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, you can expect a true-to-life picture.

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.