2 year warranty
27M2C5500W/89
Your gaming experience to the utmost
The speed of the lightning is no longer a figure of speech with 240 Hz refresh rate. Smooth gameplay can always be guaranteed by Evnia. The compact ergo design allows you to play your game in your way.
Evnia 5000
27" (68.5 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro provides the true HDR gaming experience: a combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, and exceptional high dynamic range visuals while still maintaining low latency.
While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
BigLee
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great 32 QHD monitor
Great Monitor. Was using 27 QHD before and the extra screen estate of this 32 really aids visibility. Only used for Work/Desktop applications and not gaming. Though I would not like the curved form factor , but actually I thinks it works great. Ambilights add a small dimension to the immersiveness. Very happy with monitor
Pros
Great size and colour quality
Cons
No Speakers but picks up Audio signal from HDMI input but needs headphones to use it I believe.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Curved Fast VA Gaming monitor 32M2C5501 Quad HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-05-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Curved Fast VA Gaming monitor 32M2C5501 Quad HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-05-31
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.