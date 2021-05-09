ProductsSupport
ar/en

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Primary image

Gaming MonitorFull HD Curved LCD monitor

278M6QJEB5/89

Get in the moment

The new curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology, 165Hz fast refresh rate, and 1ms response time give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies.

See all benefits

Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Curved display design for more immersive experience

Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

VA display gives awesome images with wide viewing angle

VA display gives awesome images with wide viewing angle

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 176/176 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  4. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.