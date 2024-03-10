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Gaming MonitorLCD monitor

275M8/89

3

| (2) Reviews

Get in the moment

This Quad HD Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144Hz fast refresh rate give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.

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Get in the moment

  • Momentum

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, vibrant visuals

144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, vibrant visuals

You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand a Display with lag-free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips Display redraws the screen image up to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard Display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With a 144Hz frame rate, you get those critically missing images on the screen, showing enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips Display is your perfect gaming partner.

SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

10/03/2024

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

this is a really good monitor wish i got it in 4k

amazing in my opinion would 10/10 recommended so it is really good.

Pros

amazing 144hz and 2k really smooth.

Cons

no cons really

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 275M8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-02-10

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 275M8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-02-10

01/04/2023

United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Not as expected as ips monitor

bought it because the ips monitor is more colorful than LED monitors as per others reviews/feedback, however, the image resolution and color was below my expectation compared to LED monitors.

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-03-01

This review was made for Gaming Monitor 272M8 LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-03-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  3. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  4. For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.

  5. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.