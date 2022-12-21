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LCD monitor

275E1S/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Simply stunning

The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crystal-clear Quad HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.

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Simply stunning

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

21/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Monitor!

Excellent monitor. sharp details and great colors. i use it for programming

Pros

sharp, non exhausting, vivid colors

Cons

fixed stand with no height adjustment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2022-11-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2022-11-21

02/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A very impressive, cheap 1440p monitor

Great colors,excellent sharpness and contrast for an IPS panel. 2k resolution at 24" size produces razor-sharp images (can even be fine-tuned to some degree). I have seen two monitors of this type, neither suffers from excessive backlight bleed or uneven white/black levels (which are mentioned in other reviews). Perfect for office use. Given that Freesync is supported and variable refresh also works in G-sync compatible mode, this display can provide a pleasant gaming experience as well (not at e-sports level, of course. IPS response times pretty much rule that out.) OSD controls are sensible, buttons are physical (though they are under the bezel, not frontal).

Pros

Colors,sharpness,contrast, Freesync support, (unofficial) G-Sync compatibility

Cons

Non-VESA stand, no pivot (tilt-only). Default font size might be too small in Windows (125% is much better). Connectors at the rear face backward not down, this may not permit pushing the monitor against a wall (calls for HDMI/DP/power L-type cables)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2019-04-02

09/02/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not for MacOS

Philips doesn't support MAC OS. There is impossible to update the firmware because you need the app SoftwareControl for windows only

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-02-09

This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-02-09

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931

  6. 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

  7. The monitor may look different from feature images.