2 year warranty
Simply stunning
The 27" E Line monitor features stunning visuals and elegant design for a stylish enhancement to your workspace. Experience crystal-clear Quad HD visuals, and smooth action with AMD FreeSync technology.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
2560 x 1440 (QHD)
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
mugman
21/12/2022
United Kingdom
Excellent Monitor!
Excellent monitor. sharp details and great colors. i use it for programming
Pros
sharp, non exhausting, vivid colors
Cons
fixed stand with no height adjustment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2022-11-21
Jolaes76
02/05/2020
United Kingdom
A very impressive, cheap 1440p monitor
Great colors,excellent sharpness and contrast for an IPS panel. 2k resolution at 24" size produces razor-sharp images (can even be fine-tuned to some degree). I have seen two monitors of this type, neither suffers from excessive backlight bleed or uneven white/black levels (which are mentioned in other reviews). Perfect for office use. Given that Freesync is supported and variable refresh also works in G-sync compatible mode, this display can provide a pleasant gaming experience as well (not at e-sports level, of course. IPS response times pretty much rule that out.) OSD controls are sensible, buttons are physical (though they are under the bezel, not frontal).
Pros
Colors,sharpness,contrast, Freesync support, (unofficial) G-Sync compatibility
Cons
Non-VESA stand, no pivot (tilt-only). Default font size might be too small in Windows (125% is much better). Connectors at the rear face backward not down, this may not permit pushing the monitor against a wall (calls for HDMI/DP/power L-type cables)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 245E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2019-04-02
dao2dao
09/02/2025
United Kingdom
Not for MacOS
Philips doesn't support MAC OS. There is impossible to update the firmware because you need the app SoftwareControl for windows only
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-09
This review was made for 275E1S LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-02-09
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.